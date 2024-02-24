WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after acquiring an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,238,000 after acquiring an additional 71,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $470,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,964.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,292 shares of company stock worth $8,339,988 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $51.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.29. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $66.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

