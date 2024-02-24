WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,613,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,908,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 over the last ninety days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.14. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

