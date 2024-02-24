WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 18,147 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,147 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,213,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,315,000 after buying an additional 1,309,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,063,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,123,000 after purchasing an additional 50,137 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,115,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,821,000 after purchasing an additional 439,737 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,738,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,552,000 after purchasing an additional 70,314 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 32,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

Newmark Group stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.96.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Newmark Group Profile

(Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

