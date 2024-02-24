WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 5,028 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,028 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,830,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,410,000 after buying an additional 311,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,790,000 after buying an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,353,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,576,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,277.2% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,958,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after buying an additional 1,816,070 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vir Biotechnology

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $34,007.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,312.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $34,007.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,312.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $111,390.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,936.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,071 shares of company stock valued at $317,830. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $11.53 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $27.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 713.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

(Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

See Also

