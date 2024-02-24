WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $179,000 Position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.14% of Joint at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innovis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joint in the third quarter valued at about $341,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 12.1% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 102,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 345.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 29.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 24.0% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 108,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.99 million, a P/E ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The Joint Corp. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $19.40.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

