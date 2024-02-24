WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $203,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,079,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,939,078,000 after acquiring an additional 753,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,982,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,428,954,000 after acquiring an additional 146,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,658,924,000 after purchasing an additional 232,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,199 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $200.63 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.28 and its 200 day moving average is $193.11. The firm has a market cap of $130.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.50.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

