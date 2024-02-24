WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $204,000 Position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ennis by 223.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 423,486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ennis by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,613,000 after purchasing an additional 125,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ennis by 15.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 111,119 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ennis by 71.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 105,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,764,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,515,000 after acquiring an additional 54,742 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EBF opened at $20.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $518.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.45. Ennis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29.

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $104.62 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.14%.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

