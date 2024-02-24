Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 11.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDAY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.58.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $305.88 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $174.06 and a one year high of $309.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,274.50, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $23,759,528.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

