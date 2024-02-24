Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,518 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 68,113 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Workiva worth $39,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Workiva by 2.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in Workiva by 3.3% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Workiva by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,070,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,849.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,070,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,849.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WK opened at $87.47 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

