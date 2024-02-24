Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target Cut to $113.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $123.00 to $113.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.50.

WK stock opened at $87.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 1.08. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $80.50 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59.

In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,070,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,849.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Workiva by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Workiva by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,834,000 after buying an additional 32,360 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Workiva by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,353,000 after buying an additional 149,693 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

