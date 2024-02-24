Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $384.23

Shares of Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 384.23 ($4.84) and traded as low as GBX 380 ($4.78). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 385 ($4.85), with a volume of 32,298 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.55) target price on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Wynnstay Group Trading Down 3.8 %

Wynnstay Group Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 358.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 384.23. The firm has a market cap of £88.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1,283.33 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a GBX 11.75 ($0.15) dividend. This is a boost from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 3.62%. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,666.67%.

About Wynnstay Group

(Get Free Report)

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers feeds for farm livestock, feed raw materials for farmers and other manufacturers; seeds, fertiliser and agrochemicals; and grain marketing services.

