116,959 Shares in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 116,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.05% of Americas Silver as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Americas Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 150.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Americas Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Americas Silver by 180.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Americas Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Americas Silver stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.42. Americas Silver Corp has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.60.

USAS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $1.50 to $0.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Canada lowered Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Americas Silver Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

