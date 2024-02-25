14,000 Shares in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.06% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,849.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 54,566 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 2nd quarter worth about $668,000. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Price Performance
Shares of IPA opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $4.39.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Profile
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.
