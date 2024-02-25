15,191 Shares in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of BXP stock opened at $65.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 1.17. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $73.97.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 323.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BXP. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

