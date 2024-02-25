15,355 Shares in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Navient by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,272,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,330 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Navient by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after acquiring an additional 491,644 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Navient by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after buying an additional 129,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Navient by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,043,000 after buying an additional 67,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,458,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after buying an additional 449,928 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navient alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NAVI. Stephens lowered shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Navient from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Navient Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NAVI opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $17.34. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). Navient had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $193.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

Insider Transactions at Navient

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 385,577 shares in the company, valued at $6,631,924.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 385,577 shares in the company, valued at $6,631,924.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $2,855,510.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 490,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Navient Profile

(Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.