161,591 Shares in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 161,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,527,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 76,159 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 190,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 63,550 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in DMC Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in DMC Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ BOOM opened at $16.96 on Friday. DMC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $335.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.67.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $174.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Oleary bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $81,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,199.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

