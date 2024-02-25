1,719 Shares in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLNE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,414,000 after purchasing an additional 498,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 266.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,414,000 after acquiring an additional 482,663 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1,742.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,261,000 after acquiring an additional 477,614 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2,249.7% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 392,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,418,000 after acquiring an additional 376,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,674,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $119.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.46 and its 200 day moving average is $99.55. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $121.06.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 54.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLNE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

