18,278 Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 201,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 306.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 22,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 17,262 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 749,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 373,778 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 569.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 13,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 11,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 30,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 13,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on IVZ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.15.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.11%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

