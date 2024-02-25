1,906 Shares in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPB. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 53.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 34.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth $122,000.

Insider Transactions at Spectrum Brands

In related news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,006.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.41 per share, with a total value of $1,328,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,391 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,006.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $70,024.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,670,097.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $79.57 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $88.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.96.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 63.89% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $692.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

