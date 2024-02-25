211,306 Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 211,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,889,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,032,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836,470 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,019,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,506,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Crown by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,709,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,107 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,787,000 after acquiring an additional 629,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Trading Up 0.1 %

Crown stock opened at $76.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.37 and a 200 day moving average of $86.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $96.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Crown Increases Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CCK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Crown

Crown Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.