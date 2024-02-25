23,540 Shares in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAUX. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 9.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 173,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 14,678 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in i-80 Gold by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,073,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,395 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in i-80 Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of i-80 Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 28.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

i-80 Gold Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IAUX stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. i-80 Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $2.71.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain gold deposits located in Humboldt County, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.