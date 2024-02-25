2,443 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $364.66 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $386.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.63.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.58.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

