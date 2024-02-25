25,000 Shares in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Acquired by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNMD. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 23.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 951,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 178,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 12.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 77.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 45,747 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 98.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 480,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 238,737 shares during the period. 9.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Insider Activity at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,237 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $48,050.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,097.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,663 shares of company stock valued at $93,157. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:MNMD opened at $4.91 on Friday. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Further Reading

