379,066 Shares in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 379,066 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.67% of First Foundation as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in First Foundation by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 77.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 411.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 70.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $451.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. First Foundation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million. First Foundation had a negative net margin of 31.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of First Foundation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $267,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Foundation Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

