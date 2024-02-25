3,925 Shares in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after buying an additional 23,153 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,072,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $84.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $87.39. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -401.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $609,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 710,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,186,799.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACHC. Stephens upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

