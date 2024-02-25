3D Systems (DDD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

3D Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

3D Systems stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3D Systems

In other news, Director Thomas W. Erickson bought 50,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,658.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in 3D Systems by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in 3D Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,226,617 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,216 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 13,941 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,646 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 23,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

