4,030 Shares in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Kadant by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Kadant by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 57,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,868,000 after buying an additional 19,047 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Kadant by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Kadant by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Kadant by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 154,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after buying an additional 22,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $321.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.04. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.19 and a fifty-two week high of $354.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

