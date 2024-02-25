418,597 Shares in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 418,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,000. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.21% of VIZIO at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 33.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,489,000 after buying an additional 1,629,570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 16.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,092,000 after buying an additional 659,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,419,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,627,000 after buying an additional 285,867 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 50.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,702,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after buying an additional 573,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP increased its stake in VIZIO by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 1,362,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 27,733 shares during the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Stock Performance

NYSE VZIO opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 99.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.89. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other VIZIO news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $2,973,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,536,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,137,131.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

VZIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of VIZIO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of VIZIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.61.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

