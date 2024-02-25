5,588 Shares in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,588 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 2.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 15.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair downgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BWS Financial downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 217.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $194.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.13 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

