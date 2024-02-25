559,556 Shares in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 559,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,000. Mariner LLC owned approximately 279.78% of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:ILDR opened at $21.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average of $18.65.

About First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF

The First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (ILDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting global companies believed to benefit from scientific and technological innovation. ILDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

