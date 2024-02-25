6,339 Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,494,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $985,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,932,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of USFD opened at $51.06 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.96 and a 52-week high of $51.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

