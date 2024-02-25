880,090 Shares in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 880,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,429,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,957,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,409,000 after purchasing an additional 154,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,900,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,469,000 after acquiring an additional 252,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,794,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,953,000 after acquiring an additional 521,232 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,699,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,145,000 after acquiring an additional 440,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,676,000 after acquiring an additional 175,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 20,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,509,982 shares in the company, valued at $125,296,990.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 20,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,509,982 shares in the company, valued at $125,296,990.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Pat Hickman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,522,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,497 shares in the company, valued at $6,053,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.71. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $245.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.50 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 29.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

