A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (AMKBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2412 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Down 3.2 %

AMKBY opened at $7.32 on Friday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMKBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.