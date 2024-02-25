ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $24.78 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.55. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $111,810.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,769.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $111,810.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,769.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,053 shares of company stock valued at $207,988 over the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Articles

