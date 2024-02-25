Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 12,326 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,902 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,326 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,880 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $966,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 217,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 86,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 43,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 23,573 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $32.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

