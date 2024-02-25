Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 192,737 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,829 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,737 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.06% of American Software worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in American Software by 75.4% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,043 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 270,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Software during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 255.8% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 52,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 37,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 315,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 184,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

American Software Price Performance

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02. American Software, Inc. has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $14.57.

American Software Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.72%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of American Software from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

