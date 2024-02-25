Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 41,400 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Cardlytics worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,629,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,928,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,005,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 40,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $331,790.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,224.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cardlytics news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 40,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $331,790.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,224.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Amit Gupta sold 72,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $443,213.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,969 shares of company stock worth $1,258,283. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $272.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $19.57.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

