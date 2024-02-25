Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 49,726 Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,726 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Asure Software worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 1,872.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Asure Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Asure Software by 632.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Asure Software by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Asure Software by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Asure Software Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ASUR opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37. Asure Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $17.14.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

