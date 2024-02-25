Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 64,276 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,276 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Matrix Service worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,423,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,917,000 after buying an additional 332,650 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 92.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 213,119 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 161.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 147,350 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 695,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 120,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 102.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 194,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 98,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Justin D. Sheets sold 10,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $111,034.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,481.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Kevin A. Durkin sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $49,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,386.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Justin D. Sheets sold 10,961 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $111,034.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,481.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Price Performance

NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $11.58 on Friday. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

