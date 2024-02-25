Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,406 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,444,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in American Woodmark by 51.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 312,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,665,000 after buying an additional 106,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Woodmark by 14.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after buying an additional 103,815 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in American Woodmark by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,962,000 after buying an additional 100,455 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in American Woodmark by 230.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 96,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after buying an additional 67,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMWD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Insider Activity at American Woodmark

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,002,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $105,488.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,714 shares in the company, valued at $5,002,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Woodmark Price Performance

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $95.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $96.96.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $473.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.33 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Stories

