Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 916.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,933 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,378,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,565,000 after acquiring an additional 602,528 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 357,387 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,797,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,340,000 after acquiring an additional 307,333 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,603,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

KNSA stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $20.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.37.

Insider Activity at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 16,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $319,563.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,985.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 16,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $319,563.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at $325,985.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,569. 54.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KNSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

