Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,367 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 3.42% of Universal Electronics worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UEIC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 48.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 564,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 182,987 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 549.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 164,257 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 238.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 193,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 136,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 69.2% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 330,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 135,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

UEIC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Universal Electronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Universal Electronics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $8.46 on Friday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.61.

In related news, major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc purchased 11,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $85,735.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,544,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,735,517.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 63,137 shares of company stock worth $477,034 in the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

