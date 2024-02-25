Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $3.51 Million Stake in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,676 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 3.90% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,707,000 after acquiring an additional 567,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,443,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,456,000 after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 5,364.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,061,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,944 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 11.5% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 974,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 100,770 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 34.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 155,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, CFO Maged Shenouda purchased 6,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $27,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,706.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Relmada Therapeutics news, CEO Sergio Traversa bought 27,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $109,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 244,024 shares in the company, valued at $976,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maged Shenouda bought 6,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $27,912.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 34,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,706.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 91,176 shares of company stock worth $350,305. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLMD stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

