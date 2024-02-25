Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,776,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,749 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Glatfelter during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Glatfelter during the second quarter worth $30,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Glatfelter during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Glatfelter during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Glatfelter during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:GLT opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79. Glatfelter Co. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.59.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $320.38 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

