Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $3.57 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 99.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 42,407 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 163.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,010 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 892,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,056,000 after purchasing an additional 30,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $2,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,430,594.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $693,251.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,987. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,594.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,574 shares of company stock worth $4,107,083 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $75.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.28 and a 200-day moving average of $63.96. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 412.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

