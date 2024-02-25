Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.14 Million Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,405 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 311.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,280,000 after acquiring an additional 369,427 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 33.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 41.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at $2,460,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In other news, Director William J.G. Griffith sold 30,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $1,818,433.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,522,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,390,134.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, Director William J.G. Griffith sold 30,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $1,818,433.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,522,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,390,134.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 9,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $686,072.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,528,671.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,110 shares of company stock valued at $18,884,160 over the last 90 days. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCOR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE PCOR opened at $73.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.61 and its 200-day moving average is $65.15. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $78.72.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

