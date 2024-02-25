Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.26 Million Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,094 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Aaron’s worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Aaron’s by 7.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Aaron’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Aaron’s by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $110,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 94,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,325.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAN opened at $10.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAN shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stephens upgraded Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aaron’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

