Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) by 494.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 250,287 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.05% of American Vanguard worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Vanguard by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 333,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 115,652 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in American Vanguard by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard Stock Performance

Shares of AVD stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.49. American Vanguard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $314.24 million, a P/E ratio of 68.32 and a beta of 1.00.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Vanguard

Insider Buying and Selling at American Vanguard

In related news, insider Ulrich Trogele acquired 2,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $25,004.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,093.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,503 shares of company stock worth $128,604. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Vanguard

(Free Report)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.