Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $3.27 Million in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 193,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in HUTCHMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 270.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 429.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in HUTCHMED in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on HUTCHMED from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.10 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

HUTCHMED Price Performance

Shares of HUTCHMED stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34. HUTCHMED has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

HUTCHMED Profile

(Free Report)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.