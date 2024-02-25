Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,874 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 132.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $56.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.47. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $60.72.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.